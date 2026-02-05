Nuclear Talks Between Iran and US to Begin in Oman on Friday: Iranian Foreign Minister

Last Updated on February 5, 2026 4:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Nuclear talks between Iran and the United States are set to begin in Oman on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said yesterday. The announcement came after signs that the talks were faltering over changes in the format and venue. Originally planned for Turkey, Iran pushed to narrow the talks to a bilateral discussion on its nuclear program. White House official confirmed that the US will attend the high-level talks in Oman. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian indicated support for negotiations, instructing his Foreign Minister to pursue fair and equitable talks.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States hopes to discuss broader issues, including Iran’s ballistic missiles, support for regional proxies, and human rights. He said that the leadership of Iran at the clerical level does not reflect the people of Iran. He noted a sharp contrast between the regime and ordinary citizens.

US Vice President JD Vance said diplomacy is complicated because Iran’s supreme leader, not the President, holds ultimate authority. He emphasised that Trump’s priority is preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and he said the President prefers non-military solutions but could act militarily if necessary.

Turkey, which initially proposed hosting the talks, continues to urge diplomacy. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that foreign intervention in Iran could threaten regional stability and that dialogue is the best way to resolve issues, including the nuclear program.