Ryan Routh Sentenced to Life for Attempting to Assassinate Donald Trump at Golf Club

In the United States, Ryan Routh, who tried to assassinate then former President Donald Trump at the Trump International Golf Club weeks before the 2024 US election, was sentenced to life in prison. A Secret Service agent spotted a rifle sticking out of the bushes and fired, causing Routh to flee. He was arrested nearby. Police recovered a scoped rifle with an extended magazine, a list of potential Trump locations, and a note describing an assassination attempt. Routh represented himself at trial and acted erratically. After the guilty verdict, he tried to stab himself but was stopped by marshals. His lawyer said they plan to appeal.

This was the second attempt on Trump’s life in 2024, following a shooting at a Pennsylvania rally that killed one person and injured Trump.