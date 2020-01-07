PM Modi speaks to US President Trump; focus on Indo-US cooperation

FILE PHOTO

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength.

Conveying his New Year greetings to United States President Donald Trump, Mr Modi expressed his desire to continue to work with him for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the previous year. Mr Modi wished President Trump, his family and the people of the United States good health, prosperity and success in the New Year.

President Trump expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation. He wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year.