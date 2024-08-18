PM Modi proposes Global Development Compact at Voice of Global South Summit

BY BISHSHEWAR MISHRA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on the nations of the Global South to stand united in one voice to become each other’s strength. In his opening remarks on the 3rd Voice of the Global South virtual Summit today, Prime Minister expressed concern about the current global atmosphere of uncertainty and challenges.

He highlighted that while the world has not yet fully recovered from the effects of COVID-19, the state of conflict has also posed significant challenges to Global South Nation’s development journey.

Mr Modi emphasized that these countries are facing challenges from climate change, as well as concerns about health security, food security, and energy security.



The Prime Minister also noted that terrorism, extremism, and separatism continue to pose serious threats to societies. He said that the technology divide and new economic and social challenges related to technology are also emerging.

Prime Minister assured that India is committed to sharing its experiences and capabilities with all countries of the Global South. He highlighted New Delhi’s commitment to promoting trade, inclusive development, progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and women-led development.



He said that in recent years, Global South cooperation has been boosted through infrastructure, digital, and energy connectivity.

Mr Modi highlighted that under Mission LiFE, New Delhi is prioritizing rooftop solar and renewable power generation not only in India but also in partner countries. He pointed out that India has also initiated efforts to connect various countries of the Global South through Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The Prime Minister said that there has been significant progress in partnership with Global South nations in the areas of education, capacity building, and skilling.

He highlighted the launch of Global South Young Diplomat Forum stating that the ‘South’ or Global South Excellence Centre is working on capacity building, skilling, and knowledge sharing.

Lauding the role of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in driving inclusive growth, the Prime Minister noted that the establishment of the Global DPI Depository during India’s G20 Presidency marked first multilateral consensus on DPI.

He also said that India has established a Social Impact Fund to accelerate progress in DPI in the Global South. He added that India will make an initial contribution of 25 million dollars to this fund.

Mr. Modi highlighted that for health security, India’s mission is – One World-One Health and vision is – “Arogya Maitri”. He said that New Delhi upheld this friendship by collaborating on hospitals, dialysis machines, life-saving medicines, and Jan Aushadhi Centers in Africa and Pacific Island countries.

Prime Minister also highlighted that in times of humanitarian crises, India has acted as a first responder, assisting friendly nations.

Later in his closing remarks, Mr Modi said that today’s discussion has paved the way to move forward together. He expressed confidence this discussion will boost the efforts to achieve goals set up by Global South nations. The Prime Minister also proposed a comprehensive Global development compact on behalf of India.

He said that the foundation of this compact will be based on India’s development journey and experience of development partnership.

Mr Modi said that to strengthen trade promotion activities, India will provide a 2.5 million dollars fund. He added that for capacity building in trade policy and trade negotiations, training will be provided for which India will contribute with a fund of 1 million dollars.



The Global South summit acts as a platform to expand discussions held in the previous Summits on a range of complex challenges that continue to affect the world, such as conflicts, food and energy security crises and climate change.

At the Summit, the countries of the Global South would continue deliberations on challenges, priorities, and solutions for the Global South, particularly in the developmental domain. The theme of the Summit is – An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future.