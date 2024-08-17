Sabarmati Express derailed near Kanpur: No injuries reported, Probe on

AMN / WEB DESK

In an other rail accident, the Sabarmati Express (train number 19168), traveling from Varanasi to Ahmedabad, derailed early Saturday morning, resulting in 22 bogies going off the tracks. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the passengers.

The derailment occurred in a block section between Kanpur and Bhimsen station at around 2:35 am. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Rakesh Verma, who assessed the scene, confirmed that all passengers were safely evacuated. “22 bogies have derailed, but no one is injured. All passengers are being transported back to the station by bus. A relief train is also on its way,” ADM Verma said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw provided further details, indicating that the train’s engine struck an object placed on the track, leading to the derailment. “Sharp impact marks have been observed, and the evidence has been secured. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Uttar Pradesh police are actively investigating the matter,” Vaishnaw shared in a post on X, noting that no injuries were sustained by passengers or staff.

Indian Railways responded swiftly, dispatching buses to the site to facilitate the safe transfer of passengers to Kanpur. Additionally, an 8-coach MEMU rake departed at 5:21 am to further assist in passenger movement.

Railway officials, including DRM Jhansi Division Deepak Kumar, confirmed that passengers have been safely returned to Kanpur via buses and a relief train. Another train has been arranged in Kanpur to transport the passengers to their final destinations in Ahmedabad.