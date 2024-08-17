Govt approves three metro rail projects for Bengaluru, Thane and Pune

AMN

Union Cabinet has given its approval to three new metro rail projects in the country. The projects include phase three of Bangalore Metro with an estimated cost of 15 thousand 611 crore rupees, Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project with a cost of 12 thousand 200 crore rupees and Pune Metro Phase-1 project extension towards south from Swargate to Katraj with a cost of around three thousand crore rupees.

Addressing media after the Cabinet meeting in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that at present metro rail is operational in 21 cities whereas it was operational only five cities 10 years back.

At global level, India stands at third position in terms of network length. He said, the Phase-3 of Bangalore Metro Rail Project to be operational by 2029 will add approximately 44.65 Kilometers of new metro lines, connecting the western part of the city of Bengaluru that were previously underserved.

On operationalization of Phase-3, Bengaluru city will have over 220 Kilometer of active Metro Rail Network. Mr Vaishnaw said that Phase-3 corridors also provide connectivity to the Southern part of the city, Outer Ring Road West, Magadi road and various neighbourhoods, enhancing overall connectivity in the city.

The Minister added that Metro Rail as an efficient alternate road transport and with Phase-3 as an extension to the Metro Rail network is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in the city.

Giving details about Thane Integral Ring Metro project corridor in Maharastra which will be operational by 2029, Mr Vaishnaw added that the 29-kilometer corridor will run along the periphery of west side of Thane city with 22 Stations.

The project connects prominent areas like Naupada, Wagle Estate, Dongripada, Hiranandani Estate, Kolshet and Saket. He said that this will provide a sustainable and efficient mode of transport, facilitating the city to realize its economic potential and ease traffic congestion on the roads.

The Union Minister added that Maha Metro will execute the project, along with civil, electro­mechanical, other associated facilities, works and related assets.

Speaking about the Pune Metro Phase-1 project extension towards south from Swargate to Katraj, Mr Vaishnaw said that the Swargate to Katraj Underground Line will significantly alleviate road traffic congestion and provide a safer and more comfortable travel experience.

The project, aimed at providing seamless connectivity in Pune, is set to be completed by February, 2029. He added that the extension will integrate with the Swargate Multimodal Hub, which includes the Metro Station and MSRTC Bus Stand and will provide seamless connectivity for commuters within and outside Pune City.

Mr Vaishnaw said, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs also gave its approval to the new Civil Enclaves at Bihta in Bihar and Bagdogra in West Bengal. He said, as per the approval, new Civil Enclave at Bagdogra Airport will be developed with a total estimated cost of 1,549 crore rupees.

This development is poised to significantly enhance Bagdogra Airport’s operational efficiency and passenger experience, reinforcing its role as a pivotal air travel hub for the region.

At Bagdogra, the proposed Terminal Building is designed to accommodate 3000 Peak Hour Passengers with an annual capacity to handle 10 million passengers.

The Minister also informed that new Civil Enclave at Bihta will be developed at the cost of 1,413 crore rupees. This infrastructure project represents a strategic move to address the anticipated saturation of capacity at Patna Airport.

The proposed New Integrated Terminal Building at Bihta Airport is designed to handle 3000 Peak Hour Passengers and annually cater to 50 lakh passengers.

This will be further expanded by another 50 Lakh whenever it is required and ultimate capacity would be one crore passengers per annum.

The key components of the project include the construction of an Apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays as well as two link taxiways.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw added that Narendra Modi government in its third term has approved infra projects worth one lakh 54 thousand crore rupees so far and with the announcement of today’s projects the total infra projects cleared by the government has gone up to around two lakh crore rupees.