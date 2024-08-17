Elections in Jammu and Kashmir to be held in 3 phases beginning September 18th

Haryana will go to the polls in a single phase on the 1st of October

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases beginning on the 18th of next month, while Haryana will go to the polls in a single phase on the 1st of October this year. The counting will take place on the 4th of October for both the 90-member Assembly constituencies of J&K and Haryana.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar today announced the poll schedule for the assembly elections in J&K and Haryana at a press conference in New Delhi. With the announcement of the elections, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect. Mr. Kumar said the Commission is committed to inclusive and accessible elections.

Mr. Kumar noted that, in Jammu and Kashmir, the first phase of polling will be held on the 18th of next month, the second phase on the 25th, and the third and final phase of voting will be conducted on the 1st of October 2024. He informed that over 87 lakh electors of the UT will decide the fate of leaders for the 90-member J&K assembly.

He said over 11,800 polling stations will attract voters across rural and urban areas in J&K. Mr. Kumar said, that there is a changed scenario in Jammu and Kashmir after the Lok Sabha polls, and layers of democracy are being strengthened. He said the Commission recently visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to take stock of election preparedness, and great enthusiasm was seen among the people.

He added that long queues at the polling booths in J&K during the Lok Sabha elections are proof that people not only want change but also want to raise their voices by becoming a part of that change. The CEC highlighted that they want to write their own destiny and that the people of Jammu and Kashmir chose the ballot over the bullet in the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Kumar said that increased voter participation in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in J&K reflects the strengthening of democracy. He added that directions have been issued to District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police to act with complete impartiality and ensure a level playing field.

In reply to a question, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the Commission is ready to deal with any challenge and that adequate security arrangements will be in place to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections in J&K. He also mentioned that security cover will be provided to candidates as assessed by the administration.

Mr. Kumar said that in Haryana, there are over two crore electors and over 20,000 polling stations will be set up in the state.