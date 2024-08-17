THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Aug 16, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, has assured the protection, safety, and security of Hindus and all minorities in his country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus. During the talks, they exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Mr. Modi reiterated India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, and progressive Bangladesh.

He emphasized India’s commitment to supporting the people of Bangladesh through various development initiatives. Prime Minister Modi also underlined the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh.

The two leaders also discussed ways to take the bilateral relationship forward in line with the respective national priorities.

