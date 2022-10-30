FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Oct 2022 09:56:12      انڈین آواز

PM Modi lays foundation stone of transport aircraft manufacturing project at Vadodara

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, India is moving towards becoming a global manufacturing hub with growing cost-effective manufacturing capabilities, global-standard comparative environment and ease of doing business. The Prime Minister after laying the foundation stone of C-295MW transport aircraft manufacturing project at Vadodara, Gujarat today said, this project will be a milestone in achieving goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Prime Minister said, with this Make in India Initiative the country will acquire capabilities to make transport aircraft and in future, will be able to make even passenger aircrafts in India. Mr Modi said this project will help in achieving the goal of defence products manufacturing worth 25 billion dollar and defence export worth five billion dollar.

Mr Modi said, the transport aircraft which will be manufactured at Vadodara will not only give power to the Army but also create a new ecosystem in the country. He said India possesses one of the fastest developing aviation sectors in the world. He said, India is soon to enter the list of the top three nations in terms of air traffic. Mr Modi added, in the coming 10 to 15 years, our country will require over 2000 passenger and cargo aircraft.

Mr Modi said a new saga of economic reforms is being written in India today. In the past eight years, the government is stressing on Ease of doing business to boost the manufacturing sector in the country. He said the new India is growing with a new mindset and work culture that encourages the partnership of the private sector in the development of the country. He urged the private industry to take the maximum benefit of the positive environment which is being created in the country for private partnership.

The Prime Minister said, the Indian manufacturing sector is growing rapidly in the world. Right from semiconductors to aircraft, everything is being manufactured in the country. The PM said India has attracted huge foreign investment from more than 160 countries in the last eight years which has benefitted more than 60 sectors of the economy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the function. He said it is a matter of pride for the country that an aircraft manufacturing facility is being laid by the private sector. He called the moment a milestone in the journey of self-reliance of the Indian Defence sector.

It will be India’s first transport aircraft manufacturing project worth around 22,000 crore rupees. C-295MW transport aircrafts will be manufactured in India by private companies, Airbus Defence and TATA consortium. India will be the 12th such country which have capabilities of transport aircraft manufacturing. This project will strengthen the logistic capabilities of the Indian Air Force. 40 aircrafts will be manufactured in the country. This state-of-the-art transport aircraft, with the capacity of 5 to 10 ton, will strengthen the Indian Air Force. The aircraft can also be used for civilian purposes. The new aircrafts will replace the ageing Avro aircrafts.

The C-295MW transport aircraft manufacturing project will strengthen the India Air Force and create an entire new ecosystem for the domestic aviation sector.

In September last year, the Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space SA. 16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition while 40 aircrafts will be manufactured in Vadodara by Airbus Defence and TATA consortium.

All these 56 transport aircraft will be fitted with indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite. The transport aircraft manufacturing facility will generate several skilled and indirect jobs. It is estimated that 600 highly skilled jobs and more than three thousand indirect jobs will be generated.

This ambitious project will enhance the country’s overall capabilities in transport aircraft manufacturing and give a boost to Make in India initiative.

Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, CEO Tata Group Natarajan Chandrasekaran and Airbus CCO Christian Scherer were also present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian duo Satwik-Chirag storms into final of French Open

AMN In Badminton, the Indian star duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have stormed into the me ...

India beat Australia in U-21 Men’s Hockey to lift Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia

AMN Indian Under 21 men’s hockey team defeated Australia in a nail-biting final to lift the Sultan of Joh ...

FIH Men’s Hockey: Match between India and Spain underway in Bhubaneswar

AMN In the FIH Men's hockey Pro League, the match between India and Spain is underway in Bhubaneswar this e ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart