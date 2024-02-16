इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2024 02:35:19      انڈین آواز
PM Modi lays foundation stone of several developmental projects at Rewari, Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of several developmental projects worth more than nine thousand seven hundred crore rupees at Rewari in Haryana. These projects are related to urban transport, health, rail, and tourism sectors.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to strengthen public health infrastructure across the country, the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari, Haryana, was laid. The institute will be constructed on 203 acres of land at a cost of about one thousand 650 crore rupees. It will have facilities such as the Hospital Complex with 720 beds, Medical College with 100 seats, Nursing College with 60 seats, and AYUSH Block with 30 beds.

The Prime Minister also dedicated New Railway Line and flagged off new train services between Rohtak-Mehram-Hansi at Rewari. Another project is the Gurugram Metro Rail project, which will be built at a cost of around five thousand 450 crore rupees. The project’s total length is 28.5 kilometers and it will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5, merge with the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City, and have a spur at Dwarka Expressway.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the newly built Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar in Kurukshetra. The experiential museum has been built at a cost of around 240 crores, and it spans over 17 acres, encompassing over one lakh square feet of indoor space. The museum also leverages cutting-edge technology, including Augmented Reality, 3D laser, and projection mapping to enrich the experience of visitors.

