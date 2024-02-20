इंडियन आवाज़     20 Feb 2024 02:57:20      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 32000 cr

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Says, record number of educational institutions constructed in last decade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over 32000 crore rupees. The projects relate to several sectors including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, and civic infrastructure, among others.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi distributed appointment orders to about 1500 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir. He also interacted with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu’ programme. has said, New India is spending more and more to provide modern education to its present generation.

Speaking on the occasion PM said, that in the last 10 years, a record number of schools, colleges, and universities have been constructed in the country. He was speaking after inaugurating multiple projects worth over 32000 crore rupees from Jammu today.

The Prime Minister said, the government has taken a pledge to develop Jammu and Kashmir. He said, about 50 new degree colleges have been established in Jammu and Kashmir itself. He said, the dreams of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which have been incomplete for 70 years, will be fulfilled by Modi in the coming few years.

The Prime Minister said, that during the last 10 years, India has emerged as the world’s 5th largest economy, rising from the position of the world’s 11th largest economy before. He said, that the more the economic strength of a country is, the more the country can spend on the welfare of its people. Mr Modi said, that today Bharat is giving free ration, free healthcare, pucca houses, toilets, and whatnot to its citizens. He said, all this would not have been possible without India becoming an economic power. He however said, we should not stop here and asked to take a pledge to make the country the world’s third-largest economy in the next 5 years.

The Prime minister said, the biggest wall in the development of the state was Article 370, this wall has been removed by the BJP government. He said, now Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards balanced development.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھدراچاریہ کو 58 واں گیان پیٹھ ایوارڈ دیا جائے گا۔

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھد ...

مسلم تعلیمی اداروں میں غیر مسلم طلبہ کی اکثریت، رپورٹ

جاوید اختر ایک تحقیقاتی رپورٹ کے مطابق ہندوستان میں مسلما ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart