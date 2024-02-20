PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 32000 cr

Says, record number of educational institutions constructed in last decade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over 32000 crore rupees. The projects relate to several sectors including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, and civic infrastructure, among others.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi distributed appointment orders to about 1500 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir. He also interacted with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu’ programme. has said, New India is spending more and more to provide modern education to its present generation.

Speaking on the occasion PM said, that in the last 10 years, a record number of schools, colleges, and universities have been constructed in the country. He was speaking after inaugurating multiple projects worth over 32000 crore rupees from Jammu today.

The Prime Minister said, the government has taken a pledge to develop Jammu and Kashmir. He said, about 50 new degree colleges have been established in Jammu and Kashmir itself. He said, the dreams of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which have been incomplete for 70 years, will be fulfilled by Modi in the coming few years.

The Prime Minister said, that during the last 10 years, India has emerged as the world’s 5th largest economy, rising from the position of the world’s 11th largest economy before. He said, that the more the economic strength of a country is, the more the country can spend on the welfare of its people. Mr Modi said, that today Bharat is giving free ration, free healthcare, pucca houses, toilets, and whatnot to its citizens. He said, all this would not have been possible without India becoming an economic power. He however said, we should not stop here and asked to take a pledge to make the country the world’s third-largest economy in the next 5 years.

The Prime minister said, the biggest wall in the development of the state was Article 370, this wall has been removed by the BJP government. He said, now Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards balanced development.