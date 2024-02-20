President Murmu stresses on preserving environment and ecology of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu has said that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are very important from a strategic point of view. Speaking at a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Islands’ Administration at Dr. BR Ambedkar Institute of Technology in Port Blair, she said, these Islands are a core component of India’s Act East Policy.



President Murmu said, the natural beauty of Andaman and Nicobar Islands attracts people from across the world, adding that several steps are being taken to further encourage tourism in the UT.

The President said, the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands constitutes about 30 percent of India’s total EEZ. The blue economy of this island will have an important contribution to the development of India’s economy, she added.



The President highlighted that under PM Janman Yojana, the government is working for the development of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups of the region. She also stressed the need to preserve the clean environment and ecology of the Islands.

The President reached Port Blair yesterday on a five-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.