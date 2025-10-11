PM Modi Launches ‘PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ & ‘Mission

Last Updated on October 11, 2025 2:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects and schemes worth over 42 thousand crore rupees in the agriculture and allied sectors at a special Krishi programme in New Delhi.

During the event, organized at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Prime Minister Modi unveiled two major initiatives in the agriculture sector, ‘PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ and ‘Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses with an outlay of more than 35 thousand crore rupees.

PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana has been launched with an outlay of 24 thousand crore rupees with the objective of enhancing agricultural productivity, increasing adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agriculture practices and improving irrigation facilities and facilitating availability of long-term and short-term credit in the selected 100 districts.

While the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses have been launched with an outlay of 11 thousand 440 crore. It is aimed at improving productivity levels of pulses, expanding the area under pulse cultivation, strengthening the value chain – procurement, storage, processing – and ensuring reduction of losses.

During the event, the Prime Minister also inaugurated and dedicated to the nation projects valued at over 5,450 crore rupees in the agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and food processing sectors, while laying the foundation stone for additional projects worth around 815 crore rupees.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, the schemes ‘PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ and ‘Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses will transform the fortunes of millions of farmers in the country. He emphasized, for 21st-century India to achieve rapid development, reforms in country’s agricultural system were essential, and this began in 2014.

Highlighting the achievements during the NDA rule, Mr Modi said, in the past eleven years, India’s agricultural exports have nearly doubled while the food grains production has increased by around 90 million metric tonnes, while fruit and vegetable output has risen by more than 640 lakh metric tonnes. Mr Modi said that India today ranks number one in the world in milk production, and it is also the second-largest fish producer globally.

Mr Modi also informed that six new fertilizers companies have also been set up in the country and 25 crore soil health cards were distributed to farmers in the last 11 years. The Prime Minister said that agriculture budget under the NDA government has increased by 6 per cent and GST reduction has also provided maximum benefits to rural India and farmers.

The Prime Minister further urged farmers to diversify crops beyond wheat and rice, focusing on pulses to ensure protein security. He said that the Success of PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana will depend on local level implementation and government will transform 100 low-performing agri-districts under the scheme. Mr. Modi emphasized that farmers have a bigger role in making India a developed nation.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that in the next GST reforms, the government has provided relief to farmers by reducing GST rates on farm equipment. He emphasised that for the Prime Minister has always given the highest priority to the interest of farmers.

Mr Chouhan also said that Narendra Modi led government has also increased the MSP of Rabi crops. He informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, so far 3 lakh 90 thousand crore rupees have been transferred in to the bank account of eligible farmers through Direct benefit Transfer. Chouhan also ifnromed that under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, one lakh and 83 thousand crore rupees have been transferred into the farmers’ bank accounts.