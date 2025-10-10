Final Trade : Markets Gain on Global Optimism, Sectoral Rally Broad-Based

Last Updated on October 10, 2025 11:15 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

BIZ DESK

Indian stock markets began Friday’s session on a steady note but soon gathered momentum, buoyed by positive global trends, easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and optimism over a possible US-India trade deal. The Sensex opened at 82,288.51, up 116 points, while the Nifty 50 gained 37 points to 25,219.30.

Analysts noted that Thursday’s late recovery neutralized the bearish trend, paving the way for a move toward 25,460 levels in the near term. While a drop below 24,982 is not expected, traders are advised to stay cautious amid the US government shutdown and ongoing domestic earnings season.

In the broader market, Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.18% and 0.28%, respectively, indicating healthy participation beyond large-cap stocks.

Sector-wise performance

Banking & Financials: Led the rally with gains in SBI , HDFC Bank , and ICICI Bank , supported by stable credit growth.

Led the rally with gains in , , and , supported by stable credit growth. Energy & Oil & Gas: Advanced as crude prices softened after Middle East tensions eased.

Advanced as crude prices softened after Middle East tensions eased. FMCG & Consumer Durables: Saw steady buying on festive demand expectations.

Saw steady buying on festive demand expectations. IT & Tech: Witnessed mild profit booking after a strong week.

Witnessed mild profit booking after a strong week. Metals: Was the biggest laggard, down 1.4%, followed by Auto and Pharma.

Top gainers included Power Grid, SBI, NTPC, Adani Ports, and Asian Paints, while Tata Steel, TCS, and HCL Tech ended lower.

Foreign investors continued to be net buyers for the third straight session, boosting overall market sentiment.