3 Indian Ports Recognised as Green Hydrogen Hubs Under National Mission

Oct 10, 2025

BIBHUDATTA PRADHAN

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has formally recognised three major ports as Green Hydrogen Hubs under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. These ports are Deendayal Port Authority in Gujarat, V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority in Tamil Nadu and Paradip Port Authority in Odisha. The Ministry said in a statement that this recognition marks a significant step towards creating an integrated hydrogen ecosystem and advancing India’s transition towards clean energy.

Welcoming the development, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, this recognition marks a defining moment in India’s maritime journey. He added that government is  working towards building an ecosystem of sustainable development that will power India towards realising the vision of becoming net zero by 2070. 

The National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to position India as a global hub for the production, utilisation, and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives. The Mission promotes the development of large-scale hydrogen hubs to serve as focal points for production and consumption. 

