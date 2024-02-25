इंडियन आवाज़     25 Feb 2024 11:21:57      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi launches five new AIIMS and various developmental projects from Rajkot

Leave a comment
Published On: By

PMO

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM dedicated to the nations, five new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday, including the one at Rajkot in Gujarat, Bathinda in Punjab, Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal and Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh.  He laid the foundation stone of various renewable energy projects including the 300 MW Bhuj-II Solar power project; 600 MW Solar PV Power project; Khavda Solar Power Project; 200 MW Dayapur-II Wind Energy Project in Gujarat , and New Mundra- Panipat pipeline project worth over Rs. 9000 crore. Through this pipeline, the crude oil from Gujarat coasts will be transported to Haryana.

He has said it is the top priority of his government to provide affordable healthcare to the people in the country.       

Speaking at the launch of five new AIIMS and various developmental projects worth over 48,000 crore rupees in Rajkot, the PM said his government is tirelessly working on improving healthcare infrastructure in the country. The PM said prevention of diseases and enhancing the capacity to fight the diseases are also the priorities of his government.

The PM said during the last ten years, the government has approved 10 new AIIMS in the country. The MBBS seats and PG seats have also been substantially increased during the past 10 years, he added. The PM said the massive health projects being inaugurated today showcase the future healthcare system of developed India.

Mr. Modi also added that the government is also encouraging the use of renewable energy and setting up Solar and Wind parks. He said through PM Suryaghar Yojana, the government is trying to cut the electricity bills of middle-class families to zero.

Talking about his deep sea experience at Beyt Dwaraka,  the PM said his vision of developed India received spiritual power today.

During the event, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation more than 200 Health Care Infrastructure Projects worth more than 11,500 crore across 23 States and Union territories.

Earlier, on arriving at Rajkot, PM Modi was given a grand welcome by the people of Rajkot.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart