PM Modi launches five new AIIMS and various developmental projects from Rajkot

PMO

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM dedicated to the nations, five new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday, including the one at Rajkot in Gujarat, Bathinda in Punjab, Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal and Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh. He laid the foundation stone of various renewable energy projects including the 300 MW Bhuj-II Solar power project; 600 MW Solar PV Power project; Khavda Solar Power Project; 200 MW Dayapur-II Wind Energy Project in Gujarat , and New Mundra- Panipat pipeline project worth over Rs. 9000 crore. Through this pipeline, the crude oil from Gujarat coasts will be transported to Haryana.

He has said it is the top priority of his government to provide affordable healthcare to the people in the country.

Speaking at the launch of five new AIIMS and various developmental projects worth over 48,000 crore rupees in Rajkot, the PM said his government is tirelessly working on improving healthcare infrastructure in the country. The PM said prevention of diseases and enhancing the capacity to fight the diseases are also the priorities of his government.



The PM said during the last ten years, the government has approved 10 new AIIMS in the country. The MBBS seats and PG seats have also been substantially increased during the past 10 years, he added. The PM said the massive health projects being inaugurated today showcase the future healthcare system of developed India.

Mr. Modi also added that the government is also encouraging the use of renewable energy and setting up Solar and Wind parks. He said through PM Suryaghar Yojana, the government is trying to cut the electricity bills of middle-class families to zero.



Talking about his deep sea experience at Beyt Dwaraka, the PM said his vision of developed India received spiritual power today.



During the event, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation more than 200 Health Care Infrastructure Projects worth more than 11,500 crore across 23 States and Union territories.



Earlier, on arriving at Rajkot, PM Modi was given a grand welcome by the people of Rajkot.