PM Modi interacts with doctors, pharma companies over COVID-19 situation

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with leading doctors and top pharma companies in the country over COVID-19 situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for accelerating efforts to upgrade resources in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as COVID-19 pandemic is spreading rapidly in these areas. He urged doctors to connect with their colleagues working in these cities and give them online consultations to ensure that all protocols are followed correctly. Interacting with doctors across the country through video conferencing on the COVID-19 issue and vaccination progress, the Prime Minister urged them to educate people against several rumours on COVID treatment and prevention. He added that it is very important that people do not become a victim of panic in these difficult times.

Mr Modi said, for this, along with proper treatment, emphasis must also be on counselling of patients admitted in the hospitals. Mr Modi also encouraged doctors to use tele-medicine for treatment of other diseases, in case there is no emergency.

Appreciating the doctors and para-medical staff for their invaluable service towards the country during this pandemic, the Prime Minister said, last year, during the same time, it was due to doctors’ hard work and the nation’s strategy, India was able to control the coronavirus wave. Now that the country is facing the second wave, all the doctors and frontline workers are confronting the pandemic with full force, and are saving the lives of millions of people.

He also said the central government has taken many important decisions related to the supply of essential medicines, injections and sufficient availability of oxygen. State Governments have been given necessary guidelines about these.

Mr Modi said that vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus and urged the doctors to encourage more and more patients to get vaccinated.

During the meeting, the doctors shared their experiences in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. They also spoke about how they augmenting healthcare infrastructure. They also congratulated the Prime Minister on his leadership in dealing with the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the pharma industry to ensure seamless supply chains to keep the supply of medicines and essential medical equipment going smoothly. He also extended government’s support for facilities like Logistics and Transportation. The Prime Minister said this while interacting with leaders of pharmaceutical industry via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister appreciated the crucial role of the pharma sector in the fight against the pandemic. He appreciated the way the pharma industry is working even in such trying conditions. Noting the second wave of the virus and rising number of cases, Mr Modi commended the pharma industry for their efforts to increase production of several necessary drugs and also appreciated them for reducing the price of injections like Remdesivir.

PM Modi remarked that it is because of the efforts of the pharma industry that today India is identified as ‘pharmacy of world’. He said essential medicines were made available to more than 150 countries around the world during the pandemic. The Prime Minister stated that despite all the challenges, the Indian pharma industry has also registered a growth of 18 per cent in exports last year, which shows its potential.

He urged the industry to conduct more and more researches on threats which can occur in the future along with Covid. This, he said, would help us take the lead in combating the virus.

Seeking cooperation from the pharma industry, Mr Modi assured that government is undertaking reforms for new drugs and regulatory processes.

The leaders of the Pharma industry appreciated the proactive help and support received from the Government. .The participants also share inputs on the measures being undertaken to meet the overall medicine demand in the country despite the unprecedented increase in demand for some drugs the COVID Treatment Protocol.