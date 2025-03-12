PM Modi holds delegation level talks with his Mauritian PM Ramgoolam; 8 MoUs signed

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation level talks with his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam as part of his two-day official visit. Many agreements were signed between India and Mauritius today on the second day of visit.

During the meeting, they exchanged 8 MoUs and agreements related to – local currency settlement system, Credit facility agreement, Training programme for diplomats, Sharing of white shipping information, to deal with financial crimes, co operation in the field of MSME, training of public officers for good governance.

At a joint press statement, the Prime Minister emphasised Mauritius’ crucial role in India’s regional strategy, highlighting its significance in the Global South, the Indian Ocean, and the African continent. Speaking on the occasion, he underscored India’s commitment to regional stability and prosperity. He said both nations are not only linked by Indian Ocean but also connected by tradition and culture.

Unveiling a new initiative, Mr. Modi announced, For Global South our vision will be – MAHASAGAR-Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. Under this, trade for development, capacity building for sustainable growth, and mutual security for shared future will be included. The announcement reaffirms India’s long-standing ties with Mauritius and its broader vision for regional cooperation and development.