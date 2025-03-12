Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Pakistan Train Hijacking: 150 rescued as rescue operation continues in Balochistan

Mar 12, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan security forces have rescued over 150 hostages after militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked a train carrying more than 400 passengers in Balochistan’s Kacchi district. So far, 27 militants involved in the hijacking of the Jaffar Express have been killed in the security operation.

The security forces managed to rescue hostages after a gunfight with the militants. The rescued passengers have been taken to Mach, a nearby town, where a makeshift hospital has been set up to provide medical assistance.

The BLA has denied any casualties on their side, and they have claimed to have killed 30 soldiers. The rescue operation is ongoing, with reports suggesting that suicide bombers are holding some hostages close to them. The Jaffar Express was intercepted by armed militants inside a tunnel while travelling from Quetta to Peshawar. The attackers blew up the tracks, forcing the train to a halt, and killed the locomotive driver.

The BLA, the most powerful separatist group in Balochistan, soon claimed responsibility for the hijacking and demanded the release of Baloch political prisoners and missing persons, whom they claimed had been forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani military. They also threatened to execute 10 hostages in retaliation for the military operation. Meanwhile, the military has set up emergency response desks at Peshawar and Quetta railway stations to assist the families of those still held hostage. The situation continues to remain highly critical.  

