Patna: Third Tunnel Boring Machine launched to expand Metro Project

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today launched the third Tunnel Boring Machine for the Patna Metro Rail project, which will further advance the work on the second corridor of the Metro Rail Project between Patna Junction and Patliputra ISBT. The Chief Minister, along with Urban Development and Housing Department Minister Jibesh Kumar and other officials, also reviewed the progress of the Metro Rail Project. The proposed length of the second corridor of the Patna Metro Rail is around 18 kilometres, with a six-kilometre stretch elevated and the rest underground. The state government has set a timeline to complete the first phase of the six-kilometre stretch by August 15th this year.