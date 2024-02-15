इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2024 08:07:45      انڈین آواز
PM Modi hold talks with Emir of Qatar in Doha

Published On: By

@narendramodi

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha. The two leaders discussed bilateral as well as regional and global issues.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Modi met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, their discussions revolved around ways to boost India-Qatar friendship. External affairs ministry said that Mr Modi held fruitful talks with the prime minister of Qatar. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, the discussions covered expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade & investment, energy, finance among others.

Mr Modi arrived in Doha yesterday evening on a two-day visit to Qatar after concluding his visit to UAE. Mr Modi attended a dinner hosted in his honour by Qatar’s prime minister last night.

After he arrived in Doha, Mr Modi posted that he was looking forward to a fruitful visit that would deepen bilateral ties. He also thanked the Indian diaspora in Doha for the exceptional welcome.

During his two-day visit to UAE, PM Modi addressed a well-attended Indian diaspora event, the prestigious World Governments Summit, and also inaugurated UAE’s first Hindu stone temple among other engagements.

Earlier in his departure statement, Mr Modi said, in Qatar, he is looking forward to meet the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani under whose leadership Qatar continues to witness tremendous growth and transformation. He said, he is also looking forward to meeting other high dignitaries in Qatar. Prime Minister Modi said, India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations. He said, in recent years, the multifaceted ties have continued to deepen in all spheres including high level political exchanges, growing trade and investment between two countries, strengthening of the energy partnership, and cooperation in culture and education. Mr Modi said, the presence of over eight lakh strong Indian community in Doha is a testament to the India-Qatar strong people-to-people ties.

