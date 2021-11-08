India, China harden positions on LAC row
इंडियन आवाज़     08 Nov 2021 11:17:58      انڈین آواز

PM Modi greets L K Advani on his birthday

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted BJP veteran L. K. Advani on his birthday today. He prayed for Mr Advani’s long and healthy life. He said, nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing cultural pride.

The Prime Minister added that Mr Advani is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect. Later, Mr. Modi along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah as well as BJP President J P Nadda met Mr. Advani at his residence in the national capital to wish him on his birthday.

Mr. Advani had served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980. Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, he was the Deputy Prime Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Mr. Advani is widely regarded as an individual of great intellectual ability, strong principles, and unwavering support for the idea of a strong and prosperous India.

