BJP criticises Congress over report on corruption in Rafale aircraft deal during UPA rule

AMN

BJP today criticised Congress following a French journal’s report on alleged corruption in Rafale aircraft deal during UPA rule. Talking to media in New Delhi, party spokesperson Sambit Patra, while citing the report said that the middleman was paid around 65 crore rupees during UPA rule between 2007 to 2012.

He alleged that it would not be an over-projection that during the UPA tenure, they had a deal within every deal and they could still not strike a deal on the Rafale aircraft. He said the Congress had tried to create a false atmosphere against the NDA government before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections regarding the Rafale deal.

Earlier, Congress alleged that the latest revelations reveal the dubious nexus between government, CBI and ED to bury the irregularities in the Rafale deal during NDA government. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera also accused the government of inaction in the irregularities.

