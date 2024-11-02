PM Modi & Greece PM Mitsotakis reiterate commitment to strengthen strategic partnership

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis have reiterated their commitment to strengthen strategic partnership between the two countries.

In a telephonic conversation, both leaders exchanged views on various regional and global issues of interest, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and developments in West Asia.

Both leaders appreciated the momentum generated in bilateral ties through recent high-level exchanges. They reviewed progress in a number of areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, defence, shipping and connectivity. During the conversation, Mr. Mitsotakis congratulated Mr. Modi on his re-election following the general elections in India.