At least 7 killed by Hezbollah rocket attacks in Northern Israel

Nov 1, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least seven people were killed in Israel in two separate Hezbollah rocket attacks in northern part of the country. Israeli media quoting government sources reported that the attacks occurred on agricultural fields located in Metula and Haifa. The report added that back-to-back deadly rocket attacks from Lebanon crashed into an agricultural area in Metula killing four Thai workers and an Israeli farmer.

Hours later, another volley of some 25 rockets hit an olive grove in a suburb of the northern Israeli port city of Haifa. That strike killed a 30-year-old man and 60-year-old woman while injuring two others.

However, Hezbollah did not immediately claim responsibility for yesterday’s rocket fire but Israel’s military said 90 projectiles were fired from Lebanon.

