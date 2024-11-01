THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Indonesia: 8 killed, 9 injured after fire breaks out at cooking oil factory

Nov 1, 2024

At least eight people were killed and nine others were injured when a major fire broke out at a cooking oil factory near Jakarta, Indonesia. Authorities said that all of the bodies had been evacuated from the site; however, the number of casualties could still rise. Around 20 fire trucks are currently working to contain the blaze at an industrial complex in Bekasi, a town near Jakarta. Local media reported that nine people had been rescued from the scene, most of whom sustained burn injuries. The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

