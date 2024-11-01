THE INDIAN AWAAZ

China steps up precautionary measures against Typhoon Kong-rey

Nov 1, 2024

Chinese authorities have stepped up precautionary measures in response to Typhoon Kong-rey, with strong winds, heavy rain, and flood risks forecast in coastal regions. The National Meteorological Centre (NMC) renewed a blue alert for Kong-rey this evening, forecasting strong gales in coastal areas, including Zhejiang, Shanghai, and Jiangsu. The Ministry of Water Resources held a meeting today to analyse and assess the impact of Typhoon Kong-rey and further deploy flood-control measures.

The ministry maintained a Level IV emergency response to flooding in provincial-level regions as Typhoon Kong-rey approaches. China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe, and a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

