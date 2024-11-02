THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US announces additional security assistance for Ukraine

Nov 2, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

The US Defense Department has announced additional security assistance for Ukraine worth an estimated $425 million. The Pentagon in a statement yesterday said that the aid under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package is meant to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defence needs.

The tranche of equipment to be provided under the aid include munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); Stinger missiles; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) equipment and munitions; Air-to-ground munitions; Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; Tubelaunched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armour systems; Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers; Small arms and ammunition; Medical equipment; and Demolitions equipment and munitions. It is the 69th tranche of equipment to be provided from the US Defense Department inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel says it killed Hamas official Izz al-Din Kassab in airstrike

Nov 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

352nd Governing Body meeting of ILO is underway in Geneva

Nov 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

G20 issues its first Ministerial Declaration on Disaster Risk Reduction

Nov 2, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel says it killed Hamas official Izz al-Din Kassab in airstrike

November 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

352nd Governing Body meeting of ILO is underway in Geneva

November 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

G20 issues its first Ministerial Declaration on Disaster Risk Reduction

November 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US deploys additional ballistic missile defence destroyers to West Asia region

November 2, 2024