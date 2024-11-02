THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Pakistan: 9 killed, 29 injured in bomb blast in Mastung district

Nov 2, 2024

In Pakistan, at least Nine people, including five children, were killed and 29 others were injured in a bomb blast in Mastung district, yesterday.

According to the commissioner for Pakistan’s Kalat division. The incident occurred at Girls High School Chowk near the Mastung Civil Hospital. Among the deceased were five girls, one boy, one police officer, and two other civilians. He also stated that the deceased children were aged between five and 10 years.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the families after necessary procedures. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Bugti, the chief minister of Balochistan, condemned the attack and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

