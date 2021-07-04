PM Modi, EAM extend greetings to USA on its Independence Day

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to US President Joe Biden and the people of US on their 245th Independence Day.

In his message, Mr Modi said as vibrant democracies, India and the US share values of freedom and liberty. He said India-US strategic partnership has a truly global significance.

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar has conveyed his warm wishes to the government and people of the USA on their Independence Day today. In a tweet, he expressed confidence that the strong partnership of India and US which is based on shared values and interests will continue to grow further.