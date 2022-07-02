PM Modi congratulates Yair Lapid for assuming premiership of Israel

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Yair Lapid for assuming the premiership of Israel. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, he is looking forward to continuing furthering the strategic partnership between India and Israel, as both nations celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations.

Prime Minister also thanked outgoing Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett for being a true friend of India. Mr. Modi said that he cherishes all his fruitful interactions with Bennett and wished him success in his new role.