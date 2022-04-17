PM Modi condoles demise of philanthropist Bilquis Edhi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of philanthropist Bilquis Edhi. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said that her lifelong dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe. He said, people in India too remember her fondly.

Bilquis Bano Edhi was a professional nurse and one of the most active philanthropists in Pakistan. She used to head the Edhi Foundation, and with her husband received the 1986 Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service. In 2015, she received the Mother Teresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice.