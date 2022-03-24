PM Modi condemns West Bengal killings

offers support to Mamata Banerjee govt in bringing perpetrators to justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today termed the Birbhum killings heinous while hoping that the West Bengal government will ensure justice in the case. He also urged the people to not forgive the culprits and those who encouraged the killings. The prime minister made the remarks while virtually inaugurating the Biplobi Bharat Gallery dedicated to freedom fighters at the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

Expressing grief, PM Modi said he hoped the state would take steps to bring the culprits to justice quickly. “I express my condolences on the violent incident in Birbhum, West Bengal. I hope that the state government will definitely get those punished who committed such a heinous sin on the great land of Bengal,” said PM Modi.

He also urged the people not to forgive the culprits. “I would also urge the people of Bengal to never forgive the perpetrators of such incidents, those who encourage such criminals,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said the Central Government is willing to help the state in bringing perpetrators to justice. “On behalf of the central government, I assure the state that whatever help it wants will be provided to the criminals in getting them punished at the earliest,” said PM Modi.

Earlier during the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits. The state police have already arrested 22 people so far in connection with the violence. The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh, to probe the incident.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death after their houses were put on fire at Rampurhat in Birbhum.