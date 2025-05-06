Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi chairs meeting of Committee to appoint CBI Director

May 6, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Committee for the appointment of the CBI Director yesterday at the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

During the meeting, the appointment of the next CBI Director was discussed. The meeting comes ahead of the end of the two-year term of incumbent CBI Director Praveen Sood on the 25th of this month.

The appointment of the CBI Director is done by the Central Government on the recommendation of a three-member appointment committee, which is headed by the Prime Minister and comprises the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

