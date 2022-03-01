PM Modi chairs a high-level review meeting on Ukraine crisis

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. The Prime Minister said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indian nationals there are safe and secure.

External Affairs Ministry said in a release that Mr Modi pointed that the visit of four senior ministers as his Special Envoys to various nations will energize the evacuation efforts. He said it is reflective of the priority the Government attaches to this matter.

The Prime Minister noted that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine’s borders would be despatched tomorrow. Guided by India’s motto of the world being one family, he also stated that India will help people from neighbouring countries and developing countries who are stranded in Ukraine and may seek assistance.