PM Modi Assures Full Support as Rescue Ops Intensify After Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy

AMN / Srinagar

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to assess the situation following the devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar, which has claimed at least 45 lives, including two CISF personnel and several Machail Mata pilgrims.

“Spoke to Jammu and Kashmir LG, Shri Manoj Sinha Ji and CM Shri Omar Abdullah Ji regarding the situation in the wake of the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

CM Omar Abdullah confirmed the conversation, stating he briefed the PM about the scale of the tragedy and ongoing rescue efforts. “We are grateful for the Union Government’s support and the timely deployment of resources,” he added.

The tragedy struck Chishoti village in Paddar subdivision on Thursday, as torrential rains triggered a massive cloudburst during the Machail Mata Yatra, which began on July 25. The pilgrimage has now been suspended.

Among the destroyed structures are dozens of homes, six government buildings, three temples, and a community kitchen (langar) catering to pilgrims. A bridge and temporary shops were also washed away in flash floods that followed.

Rescue operations have been launched on a war footing, involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, Army, local volunteers, and now, two additional NDRF teams. Over 300 soldiers are actively engaged in rescue efforts. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has rushed in personnel and equipment to restore road connectivity and erect a temporary bridge.

Healthcare response has been significantly scaled up. The Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Paddar received 13 doctors and 31 paramedics, while District Hospital Kishtwar was reinforced with specialists from GMC Doda. GMC Jammu is on high alert with 50 disaster beds, 20 ventilator beds, and five operating theatres ready for emergencies. Blood banks have been stocked with over 200 units.

To boost critical care capabilities, PGIMER Chandigarh has sent a team of neurosurgeons and critical care experts to Jammu.

A fleet of 65 ambulances from the Army, CRPF, NHPC, and J&K’s health services is deployed for evacuations and medical transfers, as authorities continue to search for the missing persons feared trapped under debris.