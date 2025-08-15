Delhi: 6 Dead as Wall of dargah near Humayun Tomb collapsed, 10 injured

AMN / NEW DELHI

A tragic incident unfolded on Independence Day as the roof of a structure within the Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, located near the iconic Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, collapsed during heavy rainfall, leading to the death of at least six people and injuring several others.

The collapse occurred around the time of Friday prayers, when the dargah saw a large gathering of devotees. The portion that gave way was reportedly a newly constructed or unauthorized section within the dargah premises and not part of the main dome or protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Eyewitnesses described a sudden and devastating crash as the roof caved in on worshippers inside. Rescue operations were launched immediately, with teams from the Delhi Fire Services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police, and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) rushing to the spot.

Over 10 to 12 people were pulled out from the debris and rushed to nearby hospitals including AIIMS Trauma Centre, Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP), and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. Doctors confirmed that some of the victims were in critical condition, while others were receiving treatment for fractures and head injuries.

A total of six fatalities have been officially confirmed. Authorities have cordoned off the area and are now conducting structural safety inspections to prevent any further risk in the surrounding zones.

The dargah is located just outside the boundaries of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Humayun’s Tomb, one of Delhi’s most visited heritage sites. Officials clarified that the tomb itself is unaffected, but the incident has raised serious concerns about unauthorized or unsafe constructions near protected monuments.

Preliminary investigations suggest that heavy rainfall may have weakened the structure, which was possibly built without proper regulatory clearance. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and ASI have both been asked to submit detailed reports.

As rescue and relief operations continue, Delhi officials have appealed for calm and assured the public that accountability will be fixed. Meanwhile, the incident has triggered fresh calls for rigorous structural audits of religious and public sites, particularly those in proximity to heritage monuments.

Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, Sanjay Jain told media that around 10 people have been injured due to the wall collapse. He informed that police, fire brigade and other departments have started relief and rescue work as soon as the information of the incident was received. Meanwhile, South-East Delhi District Magistrate, Dr Sravan Bagaria informed that the matter is under investigation and action will be taken if someone was living illegally in the ASI site.