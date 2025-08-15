J&K cloud burst: Rescue & relief operations in full swing, death toll rises to 60

AMN / WEB DESK

The relief and rescue measures are in full swing in the Chistoti village of Paddar Sub Division in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, which was hit by a massive cloudburst yesterday. Death toll in the mishap has gone up to 60 as informed by the Chief Minister while addressing the Independence-Day function in Srinagar.

The CM said that more than 100 have been injured in the tragic incident and efforts are on to trace the missing persons. Meanwhile, rescue teams from NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities have been working to locate the missing people. The annual Machail Mata Yatra has been suspended.

As reported earlier, the cloudburst caused widespread destruction, damaging houses, shops, and vehicles in Chisoti village enroute to Machil Mata Temple where pilgrims were gathered in the area. The flash floods swept away many people, including pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and inquired about the situation in Kishtwar.

Authorities have so far identified 30 of the bodies retrieved. More than 160 people have so far been rescued and the condition of 38 of them is said to be serious. Many more people are still trapped. The UT administration has set up a control room-cum-help desk in Paddar, about 15 km from Chositi, to assist people and pilgrims.

The numbers provided are: 9858223125, 6006701934, 9797504078, 8492886895, 8493801381, and 7006463710.