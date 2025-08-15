Nagaland Governor and former BJP leader L. Ganesan passes away

AMN / Chennai

– Veteran BJP leader and Nagaland Governor L. Ganesan passed away in Chennai on Friday at the age of 80, following complications from a recent fall. Known for his deep-rooted association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ganesan’s passing marks the end of a significant chapter in Tamil Nadu’s political and cultural landscape.

Just days before his demise, Ganesan had celebrated his 80th birthday with close associates in Chennai. Tragically, he suffered a head injury from a bathroom fall, which proved fatal.

A native of Thanjavur district, Ganesan was a lifelong bachelor with a strong passion for Carnatic music, frequently attending the Thyagaraja Aradhana festival at Thiruvaiyaru. His early association with the RSS began in school, influenced by his family’s strong ties to the organisation.

Initially serving as a Revenue Settlement Inspector, Ganesan left his government job to become a full-time RSS pracharak. He played a pivotal role in southern Tamil Nadu, especially during the Emergency, eventually rising to become chief organiser of the RSS in the region.

His work in resolving communal tensions in Mandaikkadu, as well as his involvement in responding to religious conversions in Meenakshipuram, earned him the respect of nationalist leaders of the time. He is also credited with fostering caste harmony in sensitive regions like Puliangudi and Ramanathapuram.

In 1991, Ganesan was assigned the task of strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu, prompting him to resign from the RSS and shift focus to party-building. Over the years, he served as state president, general secretary, and even national vice-president of the BJP. Although he contested elections from South Chennai Lok Sabha constituency twice, he was unsuccessful.

In 2017, Ganesan was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, succeeding Najma Heptulla, who became the Governor of Manipur. He later served as Governor of Manipur and held additional charge of West Bengal before taking up the post in Nagaland.

Apart from politics, Ganesan was a prolific writer and editor, having helmed the BJP’s Tamil magazine Ore Naadu, and also founded Pottramarai, an organisation dedicated to the global promotion of Tamil scholarship.