Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

India Celebrates Janmashtami with Grandeur and Devotion

Aug 16, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

The birth of Lord Krishna, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism, is being celebrated with great devotion and festivity across the country today. Known as Janmashtami, the festival marks the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada, commemorating the divine birth of Lord Krishna over 5,000 years ago in Mathura.

From the break of dawn, temples and homes resonated with the chants of “Hare Krishna” and bhajans dedicated to the ‘Makhan Chor’. Devotees, young and old, thronged temples to offer prayers, observe fasts, and participate in religious rituals, many of them dressed as Radha and Krishna. Scenes of vibrant devotion unfolded not just in major pilgrimage towns but in cities and villages across the nation.

The twin cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, closely associated with Krishna’s childhood and youth, are at the heart of the celebrations. Lakhs of devotees have gathered there to witness the grandeur. Iconic temples such as Banke Bihari Temple, Prem Mandir, Iskcon Temple, and Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi Mandir are decked in flowers, lights, and traditional artwork. The temples will mark the exact moment of Krishna’s birth at midnight with special ‘abhishek’ rituals and recitations from the Bhagavad Gita.

A series of cultural programmes, including Rasleela, spiritual discourses, and traditional dances, are being held through the day and into the night. Security and crowd management measures have been ramped up in Mathura, Vrindavan, and Dwarka in Gujarat, which are expected to see lakhs of visitors.

On this auspicious occasion, President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt greetings to the citizens. In a message issued from Rashtrapati Bhavan, she described Janmashtami as a festival filled with “joy, devotion, and spiritual depth”. She emphasized that Lord Krishna’s life is a timeless guide for all, inspiring individuals toward self-realization, righteousness (Dharma), and service to society.

“The teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna, especially as enshrined in the Bhagavad Gita, continue to illuminate our path in modern life,” the President noted. She urged people to internalize Krishna’s values of truth, compassion, and resilience, which can collectively contribute to building a stronger, more inclusive society.

The Prime Minister and several Union Ministers also extended greetings, with many sharing their thoughts on social media. State governments in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh have declared public holidays and organized large-scale cultural events.

As the midnight hour approaches, millions of Krishna devotees around the world will observe Krishna Janma Mahotsav—the divine moment when Vasudeva carried baby Krishna across the Yamuna to safety. The celebrations are expected to continue into the weekend.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Water Level Of River Yamuna Rises Above Warning Mark In Delhi

Aug 18, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC issues notice to  Punjab police in journalist’s assault case

Aug 18, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NH-10 Reopens After 6 Days of Landslide Disruption in Sikkim and Kalimpong

Aug 18, 2025

You missed

CAMPUS

Prof Rizvi Assumes Charge as Registrar of Patliputra University, Sets High Academic Goals

18 August 2025 10:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

پروفیسر ابو بکر رضوی نے رجسٹرار کا عہدہ سنبھالا، پاٹلی پترا یونیورسٹی کو نئی بلندیوں تک لے جانے کا عزم

18 August 2025 10:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Water Level Of River Yamuna Rises Above Warning Mark In Delhi

18 August 2025 10:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC issues notice to  Punjab police in journalist’s assault case

18 August 2025 10:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!