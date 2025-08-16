IMD Issues Red Alert for Parts of Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa Due to Heavy Rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert over parts of Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa today due to extremely heavy falls. IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over Gujarat and South Vidharbha today, while over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during the next three days.

The weather agency has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next two to three days. Similar conditions will be present over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana during the next three to four days. These conditions will also prevail over Northeast India during the next seven days. According to IMD light rainfall conditions will be present over Delhi NCR during the next three days.