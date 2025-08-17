Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini asserts zero tolerance on law and order lapses

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the state government has adopted zero tolerance towards any lapse in law and order. He underlined that ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people is the government’s top priority.

Replying to questions from the media at Chandigarh today, the Chief Minister made it clear that any individual attempting to disrupt peace or create disorder will face stern action, regardless of their influence or position.

Nayab Singh Saini said that the government is taking strict action against drug traffickers. He appealed that if drugs are being sold in any village, locality, or city ward, residents should immediately file a complaint on the government portal. He assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits, maintaining the privacy of the informer’s identity.

The Chief Minister also said that the government is committed to the health and well-being of the people of the state. To ensure that citizens do not have to rely on private hospitals, state-of-the-art infrastructure is being ensured in government hospitals across the State, he said and added that 10 new district hospitals will be inaugurated soon.