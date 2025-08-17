Incessant Rains Paralyze Mumbai, Parts of Maharashtra; Six Dead, Including Two in Landslide

Incessant heavy rains since last night have thrown life out of gear in Mumbai and various parts of Maharashtra. The downpour has resulted in at least six deaths across Maharashtra, including two in Mumbai, after a landslide struck a house in the wee hours today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Santa Cruz recorded a massive 244 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM today, marking the highest single-day August rainfall in the last five years. Meanwhile, Colaba received 83 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Several parts of Mumbai, including Vikhroli, Santacruz, Sion, and Juh,u recorded over 200 mm of rain, while areas like Bandra and Byculla saw over 150 mm. The IMD also reported that Byculla alone received more than 100 mm of rain since this morning.

The intense rainfall has caused widespread waterlogging, leading to traffic snarls and disruptions to daily life across Mumbai. The suburban trains are running with a minor delay.

Heavy rains have also battered various districts across Maharashtra, leading to fatal accidents, crop damage, and infrastructure disruptions. Authorities have urged citizens to stay alert and avoid flood-prone areas, as weather agencies predict continued rainfall in several regions over the coming days