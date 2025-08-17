Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

J&K: CM Omar Abdullah visits Chashoti village to assess damage caused by cloudburst

Aug 17, 2025
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Chashoti village to assess the damage caused by the floods

AMN / WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday visited Chashoti village in Kishtwar to assess the damage caused by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst. Senior army officer, supervising the relief and rescue operation, briefed the CM about the ongoing operation.

The CM was also provided with a virtual reality headset to understand the extent of damage caused by the flash floods. However, a coordinated rescue and relief operation is currently underway. Announcing ex-gratia relief from the CM’s Relief Fund, CM informed that  2 lakh rupees will be given to families of the deceased,  1 lakh rupees for severely injured, and  50 thousand rupees for minor injuries. Compensation for damaged structures ranges from  25 thousand to 1 lakh rupees, depending on severity–   1 lakh rupees for fully damaged structures,  50 thousand rupees for severely damaged structures, and  25 thousand rupees for partially damaged structures.  Immediate restoration of infrastructure in the affected areas has also been ordered.

Meanwhile, JKRTC has launched free bus services for Machail Mata Yatries up to Jammu, aiming to ensure the safe return of pilgrims affected by the recent flash floods. ARTO Kishtwar, Tasleem Wani, along with JKRTC officials, are closely monitoring the operations to provide hassle-free transportation. In a social media post, Transport Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan informed that the JK Sleeper Bus association has also come forward and is providing free bus services. Authorities are working around the clock to ensure that all yatris reach their homes safely and receive necessary assistance.

