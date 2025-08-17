J&K: Cloudburst in Kathua Village Claims 7 Lives, Rescue Operations Underway

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir at least seven persons were killed and five others injured in two separate incidents of cloudburst and flash flood in Kathua district early hours of this morning. The calamity struck Jodh Ghati village of Rajbagh and Janglote amid heavy overnight rains in the district. According to the district administration, five persons lost their lives in Jodh Ghati which was hit by the cloudburst, while two persons lost their lives in flash flood triggered by rains at Janglote area.

Meanwhile, five persons have been evacuated to hospital from Jodh Ghati, where a joint rescue operation by police, SDRF and local volunteers is continue. District Development Commissioner, Kathua, Rajesh Sharma along with senior civil and police officers have rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue and relief operation. Heavy rains have led to a sharp increase in the level in most of the water bodies with the Ujh river flowing near the danger mark. The district administration is closely watching the situation and has requested people to stay away from water bodies for their safety.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on the cloudburst in Kathua and assured all support from the Centre. Mr Shah also said the government is stand firmly behind the sisters and brothers of J&K. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said the civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action to carry out rescue and relief operations in Kathua.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the administration to carry out relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure safety of people. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance.