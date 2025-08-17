Puducherry: Three Tourists Drown at Chinna Veerampattinam Beach

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Puducherry, three tourists, including a woman, drowned after being swept away by strong waves at Chinna Veerampattinam Beach near Ariyankuppam yesterday. The deceased have been identified as Pawan Kumar, aged 25, from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Megha, aged 29, from Shimoga in Karnataka, and Brejwal Methi, aged 23, from Hubli in Karnataka.

Two others, Aditi from Gujarat and Jeevan from Karnataka, were rescued by security personnel and local fishermen. They are undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute in Puducherry.

The victims were part of a 12-member group of employees of a Bengaluru-based multinational company who had come to Puducherry on a holiday.