PM Modi asks youth to participate in Logo Design Contest for G-20 Presidency of India

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon the people of the counrty to take part in the Logo Design Contest for the G-20 Presidency of India. In a tweet today, Mr. Modi said, it is a special competition that celebrates the creativity of country’s youth. The Logo Design Contest is open for participants for a month from today to 7th of June.

India will hold the Presidency of the G-20, for the first time, from 1st December 2022 to 30 November 2023 culminating in the G-20 Summit in 2023. During its Presidency, India will set the agenda for the year and have an opportunity to shape discussions and outcomes on a range of global issues.

Ministry of External Affairs has invited logo designs for the forthcoming G-20 Presidency of India. The first winner will get a prize of one lakh 50 thousand rupees and the next five best entries will receive 15 thousand rupees each.

The logo design should reflect Amritkaal-India’s next 25 years’ journey till 100 years, which is both futuristic and inclusive. The logo design should also include artistic expressions of colour combination and arrangements in the National Tricolour. Also, G-20 should be reflected prominently in the logo.