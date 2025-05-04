Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi, Angolan Prez Lourenco discuss deepening ties, Global South collaboration

May 4, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, extending warm congratulations to Angola for assuming the chairmanship of the African Union and highlighting the historic bond between the two nations.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside President Lourenco, Prime Minister Modi said, “India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their bilateral ties. However, our relationship goes much further back, to a time when Angola was fighting for its freedom, and India supported it with full faith and friendship.”

Congratulating Angola on leading the African Union, the Prime Minister added, “It is a matter of pride for us that during India’s G20 presidency, the African Union secured permanent membership of the G20. India and African countries raised their voices together against colonial rule. Today, we continue to speak in unison for the Global South — its hopes, expectations, and aspirations.”

The Prime Minister highlighted the increasing momentum in India-Africa cooperation over the past decade, noting that mutual trade has reached nearly $100 million.

He also emphasised the growing collaboration in Defence and maritime security, particularly referencing last month’s first-ever India-Africa Naval Maritime Exercise.

“In the past ten years, we have opened 17 new Embassies across Africa. India has extended over $12 billion in credit lines to African nations and provided $700 million in grants,” PM Modi said, adding that vocational training centres have been established in eight African countries, and partnerships in digital public infrastructure are ongoing in five more.

