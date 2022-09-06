PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Hasina jointly unveils Maitree Super Thermal Power Project

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today jointly unveiled Unit-I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project following bilateral and delegation level talks in Delhi. The project is being constructed under India’s concessional financing scheme. It will add 1320 MW to Bangladesh’s National Grid.

Issues related to connectivity, energy, water resources, trade and investment, border management and security, development partnership and regional and multilateral matters were on the agenda of the talks between the two leaders .

Seven agreements, including on water resources, railways, science and technology, space technology were exchanged following the talks. This includes an MoU between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh Television on cooperation in the field of broadcasting.

In his press statement, Prime Minister Modi announced that an important agreement on water sharing from the Kushiyara River has been signed today. This will benefit Southern Assam in India and Sylhet region in Bangladesh. He pointed out that there are 54 rivers that pass through the Indo-Bangladesh border, and have been linked to the livelihood of the people of both countries for centuries. He said these rivers, folk stories about them, folk songs, have also been a witness to the shared cultural heritage.

Mr Modi said that they also stressed on cooperation against terrorism and fundamentalism. He said that to keep the spirit of 1971 alive, it is necessary to face such forces together, who want to attack both nations’ mutual trust.

He expressed confidence that India and Bangladesh ties will touch new heights. He said bilateral trade is growing rapidly and Bangladesh is today India’s largest development partner and largest trade partner in the region. He said that across Asia, India is the biggest market for exports from Bangladesh. To further expedite this progress, India will soon initiate discussions on a bilateral economic comprehensive partnership agreement.

He stated that India and Bangladesh have decided to increase cooperation in sectors like IT, space and nuclear energy, which are of interest to the younger generations. He added that both nations will also continue to cooperate on climate change and on preserving common heritage like the Sundarbans.

Speaking on the occasion, the Bangladesh Prime Minister appreciated Mr Modi’s visionary leadership saying that it continues to provide added momentum to bilateral relations. She said India is the most important and closest neighbour of Bangladesh. She added that India-Bangladesh bilateral relations are known to be role model for neighborhood diplomacy.

Earlier this morning, Ms Hasina was accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan. She arrived on a four day visit to India yesterday.

Speaking to media on the occasion, the Bangladesh Prime Minister said India is a friend and recalled the contribution India has made during liberation war of her nation. She hoped that today’s discussion will be fruitful and added that the main aim is to develop economically and also fulfill the basic needs of people.

Ms Hasina also paid her respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar this evening. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar called on the visiting dignitary yesterday.

Bangladesh and India share an over four thousand kilometre long international border. The five states of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal border Bangladesh. The land boundary has been amicably settled between the two sides with the ratification of the historic protocol to Land Boundary Agreement in 2015. Bangladesh accounts for the largest share of foreign tourist arrivals in India. In 2021-22, Bangladesh has emerged as the largest trade partner for India in South Asia and 4th largest export destination for India. In the last five years, the bilateral trade has grown from 9 billion to 18 billion dollars.