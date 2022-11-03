PM Modi addresses Maharashtra ‘Rozgar Mela’; says start-ups and MSME sector are being supported in a big way

AMN

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said Central government has approved about 225 projects worth more than 2 lakh crore for Maharashtra. Addressing the Rozgar Mela of Maharashtra government via video message today the Prime Minister reiterated that in the Amrit Kaal the country is working on the target of a developed India where youth will play a key role.

He said the nature of jobs is changing rapidly in the changing times, and the government is also constantly creating opportunities for different types of jobs. He said Mudra scheme is giving collateral-free loans to the youth and 20 lakh crore worth of loans have already been disbursed. Similarly, start-ups and the MSME sector are being supported in a big way. The Prime Minister emphasized that the most important thing about the efforts of the government is that these opportunities for employment and self-employment are becoming available equally to all, Dalit-backward, tribal, general class, and women.

The Prime Minister mentioned 5 lakh crore rupees worth of assistance to 8 crore women who got associated with self-help groups. The PM applauded Maharashtra government for organizing the Rozgar Mela in such a short time. He added that this indicates that Maharashtra government is moving with strong resolve towards providing employment to the youth. He Modi said there will be thousands of appointments in the Home department of Maharashtra and the rural development department of the state.

The Prime Minister informed that the central government has approved about 225 projects worth more than 2 lakh crore for the state. 75 thousand crore worth of Railway projects and 50 crores worth of projects for modern roads have been approved. In the meantime a total of 456 qualified candidates are being given appointment orders in the first phase of Nasik division Rojgar Mela held today.